Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 3.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after purchasing an additional 761,394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after purchasing an additional 588,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

