BTIG Research Lowers The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $35.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.