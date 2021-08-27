Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
BBW stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
