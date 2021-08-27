Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BBW stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 283.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.