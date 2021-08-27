Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.05.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

