Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $360.00 at MKM Partners

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $350.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

BURL stock opened at $318.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

