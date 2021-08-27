Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0770 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $111.87 million and $28.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00361152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,910,888 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,625,957 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.