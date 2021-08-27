Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might Sells 794 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,045.00, for a total value of $1,623,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas O. Might also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cable One alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total value of $2,419,884.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,039.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,940.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 1,845.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cable One by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.