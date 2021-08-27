CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

NYSE:CACI traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.53. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,731. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.54.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.88.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,667 shares of company stock worth $1,757,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.