Caleres, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:CAL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

