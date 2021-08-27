Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a C$76.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.
NASDAQ CMBM opened at $36.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $966.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53.
In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
