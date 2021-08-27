Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a C$76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $36.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $966.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

