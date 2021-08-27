Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -427.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.