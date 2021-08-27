Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.71

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 3511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $37,932,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $10,374,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 182.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.