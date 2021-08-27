Canaccord Genuity Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $236.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $210.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.50.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $46.50 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 103,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $449,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.