Canaccord Genuity Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.44 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

