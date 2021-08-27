Canaccord Genuity Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.44 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.