Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

CM stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

