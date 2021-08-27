Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Gap Down to $120.17

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.17, but opened at $116.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $116.25, with a volume of 955 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

