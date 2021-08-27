Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given “$158.00” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “$158.00” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.58.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$148.21. 188,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

