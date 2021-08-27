Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 407.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 6.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 4.78% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $2,454,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,682 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 440,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of CP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. 236,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,864. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

