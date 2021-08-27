CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 115,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,574. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

