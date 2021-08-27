Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

