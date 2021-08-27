Capral Limited (CAA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on September 14th

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About Capral
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.