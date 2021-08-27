Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce $18.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the lowest is $16.68 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $14.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $76.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million.

CGRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:CGRN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

