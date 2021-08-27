Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$224,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,245,711.08. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$718,396.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at C$2,367,118.04. Insiders sold 737,696 shares of company stock worth $4,000,478 over the last three months.

TSE CS opened at C$5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.26.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.