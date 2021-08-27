Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Short Interest Update

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRBO stock remained flat at $$3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734. Carbon Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Carbon Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. Thr firm produces and sells oil, natural gas, natural gas condensate, natural gas liquids. It also owns and operates oil and natural gas interests in the Appalachian and Illinois Basins. The company was founded on March 31, 1959 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

