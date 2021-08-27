Cardiol Therapeutics’ (CRDL) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

