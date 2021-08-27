CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. 439,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

