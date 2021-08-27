Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRBU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 1st

Caribou Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CRBU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Caribou Biosciences had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $304,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

