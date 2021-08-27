Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Position Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 97.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

