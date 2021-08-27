CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.