Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.13

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.13 and last traded at $127.38, with a volume of 14722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

