Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU) Shares Down 0.1%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 3,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 89,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,870,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,288,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

