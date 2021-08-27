Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Steve Miller Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
