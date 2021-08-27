Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Steve Miller Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

