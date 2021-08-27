Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Philip H. Coelho Sells 9,498 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.35 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $550.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

