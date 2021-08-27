Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after buying an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after buying an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE:CE traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

