Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.43

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 4962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Celestica by 681,894.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,320 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Celestica by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 592,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 425,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

