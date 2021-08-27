Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $109.31 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

