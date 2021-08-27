Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $32.57. 3,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,028. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,727,930 shares of company stock worth $201,539,736. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 6,519.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Certara worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

