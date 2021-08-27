CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Lowered to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

