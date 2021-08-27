Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 81,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.