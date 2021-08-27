Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 81,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
