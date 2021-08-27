Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CPK traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,507. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

