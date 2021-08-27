Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Up 8.6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares were up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 5,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 886,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $621 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Chimerix by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

