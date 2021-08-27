Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives $20.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,063 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 302,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,429,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

