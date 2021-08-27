Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Chindata Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

CD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chindata Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,045.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

