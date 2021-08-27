Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

