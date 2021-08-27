Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.68. 1,533,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,826. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.16.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

