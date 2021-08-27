Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez Sells 4,000 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

