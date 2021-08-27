Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.57. 153,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 21.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

