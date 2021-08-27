Citigroup Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

URBN stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

