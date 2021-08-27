Citigroup Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.
URBN stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18.
In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
