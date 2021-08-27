Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.09. 145,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93. The company has a market capitalization of $323.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

